The Volkswagen Group and Mahindra have announced the signing of a supply agreement for electrical components linked to the MEB platform, the modular architecture used by the company's various brands. The parts that will be made available to the Indian giant for the INGLO electric platform. The agreement signed by the two companies is part of the desire to cooperate for the diffusion of e-mobility.

The components available to Mahindra

Going into detail, the contract concerns the supply of some electrical components and unified cells. With this agreement, the Volkswagen Group and Mahindra deepen their collaboration, which began in 2022 with a memorandum of understanding. Both companies will evaluate a possible expansion

of the partnership.

The Volkswagen agreement

Mahindra will be the first external partner to use the innovative unified cell, a central element

of the Volkswagen Group's battery strategy. The supply agreement will have a duration

multi-annual and a total volume corresponding to approximately 50 GWh. Both the Volkswagen Group and

Mahindra aims to strengthen its presence in terms of electric mobility in the market

Indian automotive industry and accelerate electrification in the region. Mahindra plans launch

of five 100% electric SUVs based on the new purpose-built INGLO electric platform in India starting in December 2024. With over five million new vehicles in 2023, India is one of the world's leading automotive markets. The electrification of the automotive sector is expected to gain considerable momentum in the coming years. The partnership with Mahindra is coordinated by Volkswagen Group Technology and its “Platform Business” operating unit, in close collaboration with Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd.