A lot has changed at Volkswagen since the appointment of Thomas Schäfer. Talk to people around the company and it becomes clear that Schäfer encourages an open atmosphere and encourages young employees to provide input. Quite different from its predecessors. Schäfer jokes during his presentation at the Munich car fair, and he does not fail to talk about Volkswagen’s problems.

This is how he enters into the outcome of Diesel gate. “We have been punished harshly for things we should not have done. People were angry, because that is not Volkswagen behaviour,’ says Schäfer. Recent problems are also solved. Think of the dawdling of the infotainment. At Skoda, the VW Group has shown that customers are being listened to again. For example, the interior of the new Superb will have real buttons for the air conditioning.

Problems with the Volkswagen Golf 8 and ID.3

Technical director Kai Grünitz discusses Volkswagen’s problems with the R&D team. According to Grünitz, the cars must be improved before they go on sale: “We will not take another car to the road like the Golf 8 or ID.3 with thousands of problems.” It started with delivery problems of the ID.3 due to faulty software, but after the deliveries there were also enough complaints about bugs in the software.

Kai Grünitz has 999 problems, but the Volkswagen ID.2all is not one of them | Photo: © Volkswagen

In addition, Volkswagen has copied something from tech manufacturer Apple: ‘Driving behavior is the basic layer, but it’s not what you feel when you see a car for the first time. Apple went in the same direction – it started with how something looked and felt,” says Grünitz. Volkswagens of the future must therefore look good. The start of the new Volkswagen is in any case good if we look at the ID.2all and the GTI concept.