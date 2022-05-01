The Volkswagen group is preparing in the US to answer a series of questions that would see it involved in potential joint-ventures with Chinese companies accused of having a history of violation of human rights, understood as forced labor and human trafficking. It would have been the United States Senator Marco Rubio to seek information in this regard from the German group: the member of the Republican party wants Volkswagen to explain his decision to try to forge partnerships for the supply of nickel, cobalt, lithium and other materials used for the production of batteries for electric vehicles with the two Chinese companies under accusation.

As Autonews pointed out, the Republican senator’s April 27 investigation would cite Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. and Tsingshan Holding Group Co. like the two Chinese companies accused of ethically dubious operations in Africa and Southeast Asia with which the Volkswagen group is allegedly seeking to forge a partnership. The survey is part of a broader debate on humanitarian issues in the supply chains of materials needed for green energy technology: dependence on China is always strong, and often we have to deal with metals from areas or countries. ecologically sensitive in which the child labor it has been a problem in cobalt mines (and in many cases still is).

The accusations made by Rubio against the two Chinese companies are clear: Huayou has been involved in cases of forced labor and human traffickingto be precise children, in its cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, while Tsingshan operates lithium and nickel mines in Indonesia which require destruction of the rainforest ecosystem, which is considered a serious risk to biodiversity. Volkswagen has not yet responded to the Republican senator’s request for information, but has promised to provide all relevant explanations in an appropriate and timely manner.