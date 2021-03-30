Volkswagen accidentally published a press release announcing the future renaming of the American division of the concern to Voltswagen of America. This was announced on March 29 by the TV channel CNBC…

It is noted that the name of the division will read “volt” – a unit of measurement of electrical potential, this will highlight the company’s efforts in the field of electric vehicles.

According to the channel, the press release was dated April 29 and has already been removed from the concern’s website. A company spokesman declined to comment, but a source familiar with Volkswagen’s plans confirmed the release, noting that the plans have not yet been made public.

The press release said the division would be renamed in May and would become “a public announcement of the company’s future investment in electromobility.” It also emphasized that the electric car models will have emblems with the inscription Voltswagen, while cars with a gasoline engine will retain the standard company logo.

In order to “preserve the Volkswagen heritage”, the logo will remain dark blue for gasoline vehicles and blue will be used for the “new branding for electric vehicles”.

In addition, the release specified that Voltswagen of America will remain the operating arm of the Volkswagen Group of America and a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

