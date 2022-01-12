The 2021, which has closed for about ten days, half smiles at Volkswagen. The German carmaker recorded an 8% decline in global sales, reaching 4.9 million deliveries worldwide. The shortage of microchips and semiconductors and the consequent difficulties encountered in the supply chains have certainly weighed negatively on the German brand’s business, which however closes the year on a happy note: the boom of electric and hybrid, which together recorded an increase of 73% compared to the previous year, reaching 369,000.

The most significant decrease has arrived on the Chinese market, with a decrease in sales of 15% which stopped registrations at 2.43 million. Sales in decline, albeit to a lesser extent, also in Western Europe, the second largest market of the German brand: a total of 1.09 million cars delivered by Volkswagen in this area, 5% less than the previous year . Volkswagen’s head of sales and marketing, Klaus Zellmer, recognized the crisis caused by the shortage of key components as the main cause of the negative trend of the German brand in 2021 that has just ended: “Delays in the semiconductor supply chain caused quite a few production limitations over the course of the year, which ultimately resulted in an important impact on the sales data of our cars “.

As mentioned, the good news has come since electrified segmentSales of Volkswagen brand all-electric cars in 2021 increased to 263,000 units, 97% more than in 2020, while deliveries of plug-in hybrid models grew by 33% to 106,000 registrations. “We are managing to carry on the transition to electric mobility despite the limited supply of semiconductors – said Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstaetter – In a very short time, Volkswagen has achieved a leading position in the BEV segment in Europe ”.