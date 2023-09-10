Russian heavyweight Alexander Volkov defeated Australian Tai Tuivasa in the co-main event of the UFC 293 tournament, which took place in Sydney. The victory was not as simple as experts predicted, and was achieved in the most unexpected way. But now the native of Moscow has a series of three wins in the main promotion of the world. He is not claiming the belt yet, but he may well demand a rematch with someone to whom he lost in the recent past (Cyril Gun, Tom Aspinall, Blaydes).

Two attempts in grappling

Volkov has been competing in the UFC for almost seven years. In Dana White’s promotion, Alexander fought 14 fights, of which the fighter nicknamed Drago won 10 and finished six with knockouts. Volkov approached the fight against Tuivasa with two early victories in a row – over Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Romanov. The last match with an opponent from Moldova ended in the middle of the first round. Romanov was never able to transfer Volkov to the floor – as a result, Drago hit his opponent from behind.

Before the meeting with Volkov, Tuivasa lost two fights in a row: in 2022, he lost to Cyril Gan and Sergei Pavlovich. While the Frenchman dealt with the Australian for almost three rounds, the Russian fighter only needed 54 seconds. Pavlovich immediately entered into an exchange, from which he quickly emerged victorious.

Volkov entered the fight to a deafening whistle. It’s understandable, Tuivasa is a favorite of the local public. The Australian, charged with the energy of the audience, went forward from the first seconds. The opponent began to throw low kicks, to which Volkov responded with side kicks to the head. Tuivasa’s attempts to get the Russian’s head turned out to be nothing: Alexander either kept his distance or skillfully counterattacked. By the middle of the first round, Ty’s face was already broken. At the same time, when Volkov himself took the initiative, Tuivasa sometimes managed to get to him. But 10 seconds before the break, Alexander carried out a powerful serial attack and began to score on his opponent at the net, but he was saved by the siren.

At the beginning of the second segment, Tuivasa was close to delivering a sweeping overhand to Volkov’s head, but his arm range was slightly lacking. In terms of blows, Alexander completely overwhelmed the Australian. Two minutes before the siren, Tuivasa fell, and Volkov decided to try his hand at grappling – it didn’t work out. But just a minute later, Volkov had another chance, and this time he took the position of full mount, from where he controlled his opponent and tried to inflict maximum damage on him.

When Alexander realized that Tuivasa would not be able to score, he tried to strangle him. Volkov managed to perform the famous “Ezekiel choke”, which was previously performed in the UFC by our other mixed martial arts fighter, Alexey Oleynik. Ty knocked 23 seconds before the siren.

Thanks to Oleynik

After the fight, Volkov spoke about what surprised him in the fight with Tuivasa.

“I didn’t expect such a tough fight,” Alexander said at a press conference. “He’s so tough, took so many punches, and still stayed on his feet, landing those hard low kicks. Give the guy credit, he gave it his all. I was preparing for his low kicks, of course, but you should know that I am from Kyokushin, and such low kicks are our domain. I was ready for them and caught him making mistakes.

Alexander also said hello to Alexey Oleynik.

“I worked a lot on wrestling and knew that this would be one of my advantages over him. I saw an opportunity and took it. “Ezekiel”? I haven’t trained this particular choke, but I want to say thank you to Alexey Oleynik, say hello to him – he taught me this technique a long time ago, 10-15 years ago.

In the main event of UFC 293, Israel Adesanya faced Sean Strickland in a fight for the championship belt in the middle division. For Adesanya, the defense against Strickland was already his 11th title fight in a row. In his last fight, he was in the status of a contender when he returned the belt by knocking out Alex Pereira in the second round.

Strickland got the title shot due to circumstance. Initially, Adesanya was supposed to defend the belt from the attacks of Drucus du Plessis, but the South African, who entered a series of six victories in a row in the UFC, was injured. Adesanya could not help but perform in Australia, and Strickland was called in as a replacement. In the last fights, the American defeated Nasrudin Imavov, having learned about this fight four days in advance, and then knocked out Abusupyan Magomedov – already in the second round. Sean, of course, did not look like a full-fledged contender, but the promotion did not have any more adequate options.

At the same time, Strickland not only withstood the entire fight against the champion, but also eventually won a landslide victory. The judges by unanimous decision gave her the fifth number in the middleweight ranking, who became the new UFC champion.