Head of regional headquarters Alexei Navalny (the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) Leonid Volkov announced the dissolution of the network. His video message was posted on Youtube-channel.

Alas, it is impossible to work in such conditions. We officially disband Navalny’s headquarters network Leonid Volkov

According to Volkov, keeping the work of the headquarters in its current form is impossible, since in any case they will fall under the article on extremism. This, in turn, will entail criminal sentences for staff members and those who collaborate with them.

Volkov explained that FBK will no longer invest in headquarters that will continue to operate as independent movements.

The organization will no longer help them with design and set tasks.

This decision was made by the Moscow City Court on Tuesday, April 27. “We do not provide a list of prohibitions, since the case is being considered behind closed doors, the determination is not subject to publication,” the court representatives noted.

On April 26, a preliminary meeting was held in the Moscow City Court on the issue of recognizing the FBK as an extremist organization. The meeting will continue on April 29.

The prosecutor’s office noted that the decision to suspend the activities of Navalny’s team was made on the basis of articles 9 and 10 of the federal law of July 25, 2002 “On combating extremist activities.”

“The reason for taking these measures was the fact that the leaders and participants of Navalny’s funds and headquarters continue their illegal activities, in particular, they carry out illegal mass public actions, which took place, for example, on April 21,” they explained there.

He was arrested on his return from Germany at Sheremetyevo airport. Navalny is serving a sentence in correctional colony No. 2 (IK-2) in the Vladimir region. In February, the Moscow City Court recognized the replacement of the suspended sentence with a real one as legal.

Navalny was also charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence. He will spend 2 years and 8 months in the colony: a year of being under house arrest during the preliminary investigation is included in the term of imprisonment.

Navalny’s supporters, including Leonid Volkov, are abroad.