Russian fighter Alexander Volkov announced that he intends to fight for the title of champion of the Absolute Fighting Championship (UFC).

He made the corresponding statement on February 7 after defeating the Dutchman Alistair Overeem at the UFC Fight Night 184 tournament in Las Vegas. The Russian knocked out an opponent in the second round.

At a press conference after the fight, Volkov admitted that he knew about his ability to end the fight with Overeem ahead of schedule, especially after seeing the Dutchman’s face at the end of the first round.

“I’ve worked hard, I’m in good shape. Of course, I want to fight for the belt. But first, let’s see how the other heavyweight fights will end, ”the TV channel quoted him as saying. REN TV.

The victory over the Dutchman will allow the Russian to reach the finish line in the fight for the world champion belt.

The fight between the two heavyweights was broadcast on the REN TV channel on exclusive rights in the special air of the REN TV Fight Club.

Now Volkov’s arsenal has 33 wins and 8 defeats in MMA. Overeem won 47 battles and suffered 19 defeats.