The fact that Volkert van der Graaf lives his life in freedom without ever showing remorse for the murder of Pim Fortuyn remains bitter, writes our editor-in-chief Rennie Rijpma.

Early May is a special time in the Netherlands. We commemorate our war victims and celebrate our freedom. This year we are perhaps even more aware of that freedom than usual. Because war has once again reached our continent and is thus closer than we thought possible until recently.

Living in freedom is not something to be taken for granted. It requires commitment from all of us. It requires tolerance. The French philosopher Voltaire put it this way: “I detest what you say, but I will defend your right to say it with my life.”

How different it was twenty years ago. On May 6, 2002, Pim Fortuyn was murdered. The politician stirred up the whole of the Netherlands. Partly because people felt heard by him, partly because people strongly disagreed with him. It is the richness of living in a free country that these can coexist.

no remorse

Volkert van der Graaf misunderstood this freedom. In his aversion to Fortuyn’s ideas, he saw the justification for taking his own life. The politician’s life ended at the age of 54 due to a pistol shot fired at close range by Volkert van der Graaf. The perpetrator was quickly arrested and justice ran its course; he was sentenced to eighteen years in prison. That sentence was completely over in May 2020, but Van der Graaf was released on parole six years earlier.



Typical of the activist Van der Graaf: calling on every achievement that the rule of law offers, but taking someone’s life himself because he stands for something you don’t like

Van der Graaf never showed remorse. That is, he never showed genuine remorse. In 2018, he expressed regret behind closed doors to the preliminary relief judge in the hope of getting permission to emigrate. Typical of the activist Van der Graaf: appealing to every achievement that the rule of law offers, but taking someone’s life himself because he advocates something you don’t like.

Van der Graaf was not given the right to emigrate at the time, but for the rest he is able to live his life in the full freedom of the Netherlands. And twenty years on, that remains sour for someone who values ​​his own right and freedom, but who took the life of another and never showed any remorse.

