High corona numbers nullify the state government’s plans for attendance days for older students from next week. Otherwise, how will the corona restrictions continue?

Wiesbaden – “The numbers show us: A possible third corona wave is clearly on the way, “said Volker Bouffier* on Thursday in Wiesbaden. There will be no further opening steps for the time being. He referred to the planned meeting of the heads of government from the federal and state levels on Monday. There it is about the questions: What’s next? What happens at Easter? Bouffier again pleaded for the federal states to stay close to one another with their corona rules.

The planned easing at the schools overturned. The students from grade 7 should not – as initially thought – come to school for at least one day of attendance per week from March 22nd, said Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) on Thursday in Wiesbaden. The Corona cabinet decided "that we will not start this change of teaching and also the corresponding day of attendance". This step has already been announced if the number of infections is too high.