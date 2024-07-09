The harvest begins again in September. Then Volker Albus goes on his very own treasure hunt. He regularly causes a stir in the forests around Bad Soden am Taunus. He drags cubic meters of trunks out of the forest, which often only he finds really beautiful. Some of them are already rotten, others are rotten, and he also finds holes and tunnels left by larvae under the bark quite attractive. Often he knows at first glance at a birch, spruce, pine or linden tree what his find will become. “At least I know which direction it’s going in,” says Albus. Of course he doesn’t cut down healthy trees, he only saws into usable pieces what has already been knocked down by storms or bark beetles. Completely legal: the man in his mid-seventies has a so-called harvest permit, which entitles him to collect “firewood” in a specified area at a specified time (from September to the end of March). That is exactly what it says on the paper from Hessen-Forst: “Authorization to use paths and prepare firewood”.