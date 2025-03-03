Life turns many times. This has been possible to verify the fans of the mixed martial arts (MMA) during the last months. Now everything is clearer, but not long ago the next fight of Ilyia Topuria was a total unknown. Now, although there is no confirmed rival, it has been clear that the Hispanic-Georgian will not return to the division he conquered, that of the pen weight (145 pounds or 65.3 kilos). His near future is, definitively, in the light (155 pounds or 70.3 kilos), only waiting to know who will have to beat him.

However, after Ilyia Topuria obtained her first defense of the title against Max Holloway, her next duel seemed clear. Everything indicated that it would be held The rematch against Alexander Volkanovski. Far from whether it was more or less attractive to fans or Topuria itself, the truth is that the Australian deserved it. He had dominated the category for years, without opposing any rival who passed and even taking a short warning to fight against Islam Makhachev, something that a KO would consist. However, everything turned a turn, and Dana White confirmed that the Hispanic-Georgian left the 145 pound belt vacant to gain weight.

This transformed Volkanovski’s plans to some extent, since although it continues to be the next challenger, His opponent is Diego Lopesand not the one who usurped the throne in his last fight. «Obviously I wanted revenge [con Topuria]. That was going to be a very important motivating factor for me, you know, lose against him and want to recover that victory. That was all I wanted For a while, ”said the Australian in an interview with Ariel Helwani.

Even so, time passed as it seemed that the hope of revenge was increasingly dissipating. Finally, at UFC 312, where Volkanovski and Topuria met from the corners, The Great (Volkanovski nickname) was informed. «There came a point where I didn’t know what was happening. I thought, now, now give me anything for the belt, ”he said. And said and done. Now Alexander Volkanovski will lead the UFC 314 In Miami against Diego Lopes, combat that will sit to a new king on the throne of the pen.