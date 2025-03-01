03/01/2025



The best fight that can be currently in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), that of Ilia Topuria against Islam Makhachev, remains on everyone’s lips. However, there are still no official information about it. Despite being closer than before, both teams do not seem to reach a common point. Both the UFC and the environment of the Hispanic-Georgian implacably seek this meeting. Meanwhile, Makhachev’s team He does not want to take the fight Directly, asking Topuria to make a ‘test’ in the light weight (155 pounds or 70.3 kilos).

However, the possibilities are higher than ever, so fans, journalists and fighters already consider how such a duel could be developed. Although the general climate is that the Russian would take the advantage, many fighters highlight the knockout power of the ex -champion of the pen. One who did was Dustin Poirier, and now is Alexander Volkanovski who raises it.

«Ilia is a dangerous fighter and can catch anyone. If you manage to land, I could definitely knock him out… », the Australian spoken in an interview with Ariel Helwani. He also dropped that Topuria would be the most dangerous alternative for Makhachev: “Some have more possibilities than others, and Ilia has more possibilities than most.” This could mean that Volkanovski sees El Matador with more options than fighters like Charles Oliveira or Arman Tsarukyan.

In addition, you don’t have to take your words lightly, because you speak with knowledge of cause. The Australian has seen the faces Twice with Makhachev And the last time he entered a cage was against Topuria. It is undoubtedly one of the most indicated when giving a prediction. He has tried in his own flesh the power that the cuffs of the Hispanic-Georgian show as well as the struggle, perseverance and surprising striking (hit) of Khabib’s disciple.









If Alexander Volkanovski thinks that Islam Makhachev can be knocked out by Ilia Topuria is that such an alternative It has to be considered. After losing the throne of the pen weight, the Australian has a new opportunity to conquer the division. With Topuria out of the equation, the belt will be played between Volkanovski and the Brazilian Diego Lopes at the UFC April 314. While, The unknown continues to pass between the Hispanic-Georgian and Makhachev.