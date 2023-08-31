Volition announced the closure: the development team of Saints Row fell victim to the cuts made by Embracer Group in recent weeks, and wanted to write a direct message to his fans for a last farewell.

“The Volition team has proudly created quality interactive experiences for gamers around the world over the past thirty years. We have been driven by passion for our community and have always worked to provide joy, surprise and delight,” reads the post published by the studio.

“Last June, Embracer Group announced a restructuring plan to strengthen the company and maintain its position as a leader in the gaming industry. As part of that plan, they evaluated strategic and operational goals, making the difficult decision to close Volition effective immediately.”

“To help team members, we are taking steps to offer job assistance and support that can make the transition as easy as possible. We want to thank fans and users from all over the world for their love and support over the years. years: you will always be in our hearts.”