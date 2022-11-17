The developer of Saints Row, Volitionwill go from being a subsidiary of Deep Silver to be a subsidiary of The Gearbox Entertainment Company. This is what was announced by Embracer Group. Recall that Embracer Group is the parent company of both companies: this is therefore an internal move.

The Press release shared by Embracer Group reads as follows, in translation: “In the future, Volition will become part of Gearbox, which has all the tools, including an experienced management team in the United States, to create future successes at Volition. This is the first internal group transfer where we move a major study between operational groups, but it is not necessarily the last”.

Embracer Group also stated that the latest title in the series Saints Rowwhich launched on August 23, “didn’t live up to all expectations and left the fanbase partially polarized,” but financially, “it was in line with management’s expectations for the quarter.”

Saints Row did not fully satisfy

It is unclear whether this transfer will lead changes in the type of products developed by Volition. As also mentioned by Embracer, while it is true that the revenues seem in line with expectations, Saints Row has not exactly convinced everyone and this could be one of the reasons why the management of the team has moved to a different company.

We will probably have to wait a bit to see the fruits of this decision.