Volitionthe creators of Red Faction and saints rowThey are definitely closing. The news was announced on the company’s LinkedIn account, just after all the reviews of Starfield. In the publication, the company explained that the reason for the closure of Volition was linked to the new restructuring program of the parent group Embracer Group.

“Last June, the group embrace announced a restructuring program to strengthen embrace and maintain its position as a leader in the video game industry,” the ad read. “As part of that program, they evaluated strategic and operational objectives and made the difficult decision to close Volition immediately”.

In June, the group embrace announced this restructuring program after news broke that a $2 billion investment deal with the company had fallen through. Although embrace kept a secret who was on the other side of that deal, Axios reported that it was none other than Savvy Games Groupthe gaming arm of Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

As a result of the deal failure, embrace He said he would restructure the company, including pausing development of some games, cutting expenses and selling or closing studios. Volition appears to be the first studio publicly affected by the restructuring of embrace.

Via: The Verge

Author’s note: 🙁 Well, also see the filthy thing that they delivered as saints row. They don’t help each other either.