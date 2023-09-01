Volition, the studio that worked on the Saints Row series, is closing permanently. The announcement comes via a lengthy farewell message on the team’s official website.

The American studio, born in 1996, has changed its face many times: Volition only became what we know today in 2013. The chapters of the series of Saints Rowpublished starting from 2006 until the last chapter, of the very recent 2022.

Closing announcement comes via an open letter that the studio addresses to all the fans who have supported the work of the developers over the years:

“For 30 years, the Volition team has proudly created world-class entertainment for fans around the globe. We have been driven by a passion for our community and have always worked to provide joy, surprise and pleasure. Last June, Embracer Group announced a restructuring program to strengthen and maintain its leading position in the video game industry. As part of that program, they evaluated strategic and operational goals and made the difficult decision to close Volition effective immediately. To help our team, we are working to provide job assistance and help ease the transition for members of our Volition family. We thank our customers and fans around the world for all the love and support over the years. You will always be in our hearts.”

The crisis of Embracer Groupalso owner of THQ Nordic and Saber Interactive, seems far from its conclusion: in fact, the mass layoffs continue at these teams and, unfortunately, Volition may not be the only one to end up like this.