Volgograd airport was closed for flights, air navigation was limited

Gumrak International Airport in Volgograd was urgently closed for flights. This was reported by the press secretary of the air harbor Anastasia Golodova.

Due to the restrictions imposed on air navigation, one flight of Pobeda Airlines from Moscow was sent to an alternate airfield in Saratov. In addition, the Siberia Airlines flight from Moscow will arrive with a delay.

At the moment, arrivals and departures to and from the airport of Volgograd are limited Anastasia Golodovapress secretary of Volgograd airport

According to information online display board of Volgograd International Airport, departure of flights to St. Petersburg and Moscow is delayed. In total, two flights are delayed for arrival, both from the capital.

Later, at 11:45 Moscow time, the press service of the air harbor clarified that the restrictions had been lifted. Operations at Gumrak Airport continue as normal. All delayed flights are expected to arrive.

After the restrictions were lifted, check-in for the flight from Volgograd to Novy Urengoy was opened; previously, the departure of this flight was delayed.

Photo: Kirill Braga / RIA Novosti

Flights at Volgograd airport were previously delayed after a UAV attack

Similar restrictions were introduced at Volgograd airport on Sunday, December 17. Were detained three flights from Moscow, as well as two to the capital and one to Istanbul. The reason was an attempted attack using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on facilities in the Volgograd region.

Then the Russian Ministry of Defense reportedthat air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 33 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over three regions of the country, namely over the territories of the Lipetsk, Rostov and Volgograd regions. Governor of the Volgograd region Andrey Bocharov confirmed the repulsion of a drone attack in the region. He noted that no one was injured during the attempted strike and there was no damage.

Photo: Dmitry Rogulin / TASS

Previously, restrictions were introduced at three Moscow airports

On Tuesday, December 19, Moscow airports Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky were forced to suspend operations. According to media reports, the “Carpet” plan was introduced, and air defense worked over the territory of the Moscow region. All flights were redirected to Sheremetyevo.

Due to restrictions imposed at the capital's airports, 38 flights were delayed. 16 aircraft had to leave for alternate airfields.

At the same time, the press service of Domodedovo airport refuted flight restrictions due to the introduction of the Carpet plan. They clarified that the airport is now operating as normal.