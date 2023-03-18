Volendam mourns the death of 20-year-old Sarah, who was killed in a skiing accident in Austria on Friday. The woman ended up under an avalanche in Serfaus in Tyrol. Sarah originally came from the North Holland village, but now lived in Amsterdam.

According to the Austrian Kronen Zeitung the woman had gone off-piste skiing in deep snow, possibly causing the avalanche herself. The emergency services were alerted around 10:30 am, two hours later the woman was found under a thick layer of snow. The victim would not have carried a so-called avalanche transceiver.

Father Danny confirms the accident on Facebook. She took a small piece deep snow and was surprised by an avalanche,” he writes. “She has been happy and in love for the past few months. That gives us some comfort. But we are very sad. Our darling is no more.’





The authorities in Austria warn of extra avalanche danger this week. This is caused by rising temperatures and the sun shining on the snow. Earlier this week, a 28-year-old Dutch man died in the Swiss Alps. He was also surprised by an avalanche while skiing off-piste.

Accidental deaths

Earlier this winter, Dutch skiers also died in Austria. However, that did not happen because of avalanches. On December 25, a 12-year-old girl was killed when she crashed into a tree. A 39-year-old man died while walking to a ski station. And on New Year’s Day, a 28-year-old woman fell down a red slope. More than 100 meters below, she came to a stop against a tree, after which she died. Last winter, several Dutch people were also seriously injured in the snow.

Earlier this winter, Austria had to contend with a shortage of snow due to warm temperatures. ©AFP



According to spokesman Arjen de Graaf of the Dutch Ski Association (NSV), no more Dutch skiers died this winter than in other years. "We don't keep track of it exactly, but we don't have that picture. Many accidents happen in the Alps every year. Avalanches alone kill 80 to 100 skiers every year. You have to add the fatal accidents to that."

Knowledge, experience and equipment

In the first months of the ski season, many accidents mainly happened on the slopes, says De Graaf, because there was little snowfall at that time, so that many skiers gathered on less square meters of snow. “More fresh snow has fallen in recent weeks. This invites you to ski off-piste. That is the best thing there is for real enthusiasts, but it can be dangerous.”

In principle, the NSV advises skiers not to ski off-piste. “We understand that such a mountain full of snow invites you to do so. But you should only do it if you have the right knowledge, experience and equipment.”

