Zwarte Piet disappears from Volendam. During the Sinterklaas entry next month, the Pieten have been adjusted to “the current standard”, the committees of the fishing village announced on Thursday. in a statement. They feel obliged to make an ‘adjustment’ for safety reasons, although it remains unclear exactly what the new appearance of Sinterklaas’ entourage will look like. However, the Piets will remain unrecognizable to the young villagers. In this way, the committees believe they are creating ‘a future-proof tradition’.

The two Sinterklaas committees have struggled with the issue. “We are currently in a split position between national policy and some of the local wishes,” the statement said. In recent years, the atmosphere around the Sinterklaas party in Volendam has become more grim and volunteers are increasingly dropping out due to threats. An important reason for the committee to stop using Zwarte Piet is the growing national resistance against his racist characteristics, according to opponents.

Under pressure from action groups, Zwarte Piet has been replaced in more and more villages and towns in recent years for, for example, soot wipes at Sinterklaas arrivals. Volendam retained its traditional appearance last year, to the dismay of protest group Kick Out Zwarte Piet. The activists protested on the Volendam Grote Markt and were pelted with eggs, oliebollen and fish waste. In addition, the buses with which they had come to the village were damaged. In the end, the demonstrators had to leave Volendam under police escort.