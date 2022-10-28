It is a fact that today the creator of the universe of Harry Potter is no longer as respected in the world of the internet, this is due to a series of comments he has made on platforms such as Twitter. Actions that have led to it being canceled by the community LGBTfacts that today cannot be forgotten, with even a boycott of the next Hogwarts Legacy.

And now, in a recent interview with New York Timesthe actor who gave life to Lord Voldemort, Ralph Fiennes, ruled on the cancellation of the world’s most popular book author. Mentioning that the verbal abuse that the lady is receiving is disgusting and terrible, somehow protecting the right to express herself freely.

This is what he mentioned regarding the position of Rowling and his defense of biological sex:

I can understand that his vision generates anger because of what he says about women. But she is not some kind of lewd and fascist. She is a woman saying: I am a woman, I feel like a woman and I want to be able to say that I am a woman. And I can understand what she means.

In news related to Harry Potter and his movies. The actor’s death was recently reported. Robbie Coltranewho in his life played the role of the giant Hagrid. And now, the reason behind this fall has been revealed days ago, if you want to know more about the news, we invite you to click on the following link.

Via: Vanity Fair