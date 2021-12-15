Volcanoes The volcanic eruption that lasted three months in La Palma may finally come to an end

Scientists cannot yet rule out the possibility of a reactivation of the volcano. The eruption can be considered over if the volcanic activity remains at its current level for at least ten days.

Three a month-long volcanic eruption on the island of La Palma in Spain may finally come to an end, according to AFP news agency.

Scientists say seismic activity in the area has declined so much since Monday that lava no longer flows out of the volcano, emitting smoke into the air only occasionally.

Director of the Spanish National Institute of Geography in the Canary Islands Maria Jose Blanco told reporters on Wednesday.

However, scientists cannot rule out the possibility of a reactivation of the volcano. The eruption can be considered to have actually ended if the volcanic activity remains at its current level for at least ten days.

Volume Cumbre Exporter activity has declined significantly since Monday.

Volcano Cumbre Vieja began plunging lava from its guts on September 19th. More than 7,000 people have been evacuated and nearly 3,000 buildings have been destroyed.

In November, the eruption possibly claimed one victim when a 72-year-old man was found dead in his home. He had gone to the evacuated area on his own to clean his home of ashes. The actual cause of death, however, remained unclear at autopsy.

The eruption has not affected much of La Palma’s approximately 85,000 inhabitants, as the devastation is concentrated in the western part of the island. The molten rock has covered about 1,200 hectares of land and has flowed slowly towards the sea. At the same time has formed new shoreline.

This is the longest lasting eruption in La Palma and the third eruption in a century. The previous eruptions occurred in 1949 and 1971.