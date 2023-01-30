Discovered the age of Valle del Bove of theEtnathe biggest volcano European active. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology announced that “the age of the beginning of formation” of that area and “the chronology of lateral eruptions following the collapse” have been “absolutely dated for the first time”. L’Ingv explains that stratigraphic and petrographic investigations, carbon-14 and paleomagnetic dating of the lava flows conducted in various quarries located at the mouth of the Valle del Bove have thus made it possible to date the age of the beginning of the formation of the valley and the chronology of the subsequent lateral eruptions to its training. The research, the result of the multidisciplinary study ‘Age of the Valle del Bove formation and chronology of the post-collapse flank eruptions, Etna volcano (Italy)’ conducted by a team of researchers from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) in collaboration with the University of Urbino, was recently published in the scientific journal ‘Journal of Volcanology and Geothermal Research’.

Stefano Branca, Director of the Etna Observatory, explains that “the Valle del Bove is a depression located on the eastern flank of Etna, about 7 x 4.5 km wide, characterized by a typical horseshoe shape whose bottom is totally covered by lava flows generated by lateral eruptions that occurred over the last few centuries”. “This depression – continues the volcanologist – is the result of multiple flank collapse phenomena and related erosional phenomena which during the Holocene generated the current morphological structure of this sector of Etna”. In particular, Branca points out that “the initial phase of the formation of the valley is due to a large collapse of the side of the volcanic edifice which produced a vast debris deposit which emerges in the area of ​​the town of Milo, for an extension of 4 .3 square kilometres, which is partially covered by a lava and pyroclastic succession”.

The team of researchers has defined for the first time the age of the landslide deposit thanks to the discovery inside it of fragments of trees, perfectly preserved, which have been dated with the carbon-14 technique. The analyzes carried out, reports Arianna Beatrice Malaguti, PhD candidate at the University of Urbino and co-author of the study, “allowed us to date the landslide deposit between 7478 and 7134 BC. At the same time, we studied the volcanic succession exposed in two quarries and , thanks to paleomagnetic dating, we have reconstructed the sequence of eruptions that affected this sector of the volcano after the start of the formation of the Valle del Bove”. “In particular, the paleomagnetic datings have shown that during the last 4000 years two lateral eruptions have occurred during the late Copper Age (2600-2400 BC) and two other lateral eruptions, not reported in historical sources, occurred in the Greco-Roman and Medieval” adds the researcher.