Volcanoes | Geologist: Eruption probability 70 percent – Iceland declared a state of emergency

According to the geologist, there is a 70 percent chance that magma will erupt on the ground in Iceland. What matters now is where the eruptions occur, if they occur.

12.11. 12:52 | Updated 4:44 am

in Iceland it is expected whether the rise of magma in the bedrock will lead to lava eruptions near the town of Grindavík.

Grindavík, with a few thousand inhabitants, was evacuated early Saturday morning. Numerous earthquakes have been experienced in the region, and a state of emergency has been declared in Iceland.

A possible eruption is expected to take place in hours or days.

According to the Icelandic public broadcasting company RUV, the residents of Grindavík will be informed during Monday if they can temporarily return to their homes to collect their belongings.

Geologist SpongeBob Nikkolan according to that, there is about a 70 percent chance that a seismic crisis will result in the eruption of magma on the surface of the earth.

“Based on the previous eruptions, it can be considered likely that if the earth shakes this much, magma will find its way to the surface,” says Nikkola.

According to Nikkola, what makes this seismic crisis special is that the filled magma reservoirs are located directly under the town of Grindavík.

Seismically by crisis, Nikkola means an event where magma rises to the earth’s crust, accompanied by earthquakes. This is how the magma reservoirs inside the earth are filled with magma. If their filling is not enough to lower the pressure, the magma erupts all the way to the earth’s surface.

Nikkola has written a dissertation on the origin and development of Icelandic magmas.

Nikkola’s estimate of 70 percent is based on the fact that in recent years there have been four seismic crises in the Grindavík region, three of which have led to volcanic eruptions.

According to him, with modern geophysics methods, it is possible to determine quite precisely how much magma has accumulated and at what depth. On the other hand, whether magma will reach the surface of the earth is a big question mark even for geologists.

Nikkolan according to now it is essential where the eruptions occur, if they occur.

“If the weather is bad, the lava erupts very close to the town of Grindavík,” says Nikkola.

According to experts interviewed by news agency AFP, the eruption could cause serious destruction in Grindavík.

Earthquakes and magma-caused earth rises have already caused damage to roads and houses in Grindavík and its surrounding areas, AFP says.

According to Nikkola, it is possible that the lava will also erupt north of the city of Grindavík.

“Then a peaceful eruption forms a beautiful orange glowing lava in the mountains and it doesn’t harm anyone,” says Nikkola.

According to him, it is also possible that the eruption will take place under the sea southwest of Grindavík.

When the eruption takes place under the sea, the seawater turns the erupting lava into fine ash, says Nikkola.

According to him, the eruption would then take place more like an explosion.

“Typically, however, in this kind of eruption, the ash does not spread very high into the atmosphere, nor over a very wide area,” says Nikkola.

He does not consider it likely that we would be in the same situation as in 2010, when the Eyjafjallajökull volcanic eruption created an ash cloud that stopped almost all European air traffic.

According to Nikkola, an eruption under the sea would potentially cause problems only locally.

“Ash is very heavy. When it accumulates on the roofs of houses, it can easily collapse structures,” says Nikkola.

According to him, a peaceful lava eruption is currently the best possible scenario.

Correction 12.11. 5:54 p.m.: Contrary to what was erroneously reported earlier in the story, the eruption may occur under the sea on the south-west side of Grindavík, not on the north-west side.