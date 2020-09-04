Filmmaker Jayro Bustamante was positioned this Friday among the favorites for the Golden Bear with Ixcanul, applauded story about a Cakchiquel Mayan family that lives isolated next to a Guatemalan volcano, where any symptom of modernity is conspicuous by its absence. There is no electricity, no running water, and no destiny that does not involve working the land, sacrificing livestock, and bowing before protective gods and various superstitions. At the center of that landscape, Bustamante places María, a teenager facing the passage to adulthood, which will abruptly manifest itself in the form of an unwanted pregnancy. The possibility of escaping with a coffee cutter who plans to escape to the United States – where the natives “have big houses with gardens and the fruit is sold peeled” – collapses when he decides to undertake the trip alone. After being attacked by a snake, the modernity with which he fantasized will end up saving his life, even if he has to pay a rather high price for the services provided.

In the work of Bustamante, a 37-year-old Guatemalan debutante trained in France, a thoughtful, measured and sensitive look stands out, which he uses to describe a reality underrepresented in the cinema without resorting to colorful folklore or anthropology at the price of balance. The result charmed yesterday in Berlin, although perhaps more because of the exoticism of its proposal than because of the qualities intrinsic to the film, not devoid of defects that, perhaps, would be more obvious in a less unfamiliar environment. For example, occasionally awkward staging and uneven control of narrative timing and dramatic intensity. It is appreciated that the director avoids sublimating that landscape that gives the film its title (ixcanul means “volcano” in the Cakchiquel language). But it is one thing not to do free landscaping on the slopes of the Pacaya volcano, where he settled for three months to shoot the film, and quite another is to completely waste the pathos geological that it would have provided. It would not have been inappropriate in a film based on the link between the volcano and its protagonist.

The director affirmed that the project does not respond to a desire to alleviate the meager representation of indigenous peoples in the cinema and other mass media (to date, there are four films shot in Mayan languages). Bustamante replied that his will was not political. “It was something I wondered when the film was finished. It was never my initial intention. When I started writing it, I did it just to tell the story of that woman. I did not think about the indigenous issue, but about the human one ”, affirmed the director. “Once finished, if the indigenous element is important and can serve to open doors, I will raise that flag.” Despite its intermittent burning, Ixcanul reveals a director who must not be lost sight of, awaiting a more sweeping eruption.

The other film presented in competition, Journal d’une femme de chambre, was received with the greatest indifference. Veteran Benoît Jacquot adapts the famous Diary of a waitress, a novel that Octave Mirbeau signed in 1900, previously taken to the cinema by masters like Renoir and Buñuel. The French filmmaker uses the story of Célestine, a servant with an unruly character and erratic trajectory, to once again portray the atrocity of class differences, a subject that Jacquot already inspected, perhaps with greater precision, in Goodbye to the queen, which opened the Berlinale 2012, with the same lack of applause as yesterday. Through a different story, set more than a century later, Jacquot once again describes the internalization of domination and the awakening of the political consciousness of the subjugated. In addition, it delivers a cruel and hilarious portrait of that ridiculous provincial bourgeoisie (which he already attacked in his previous film, Trois coeurs), whom he presents as miserable, capricious and repressed.

It is not without its grace to discover Léa Seydoux, described as a “bourgeois actress” by Abdellatif Kechiche and heir to a great French industrial dynasty, stepping into the shoes of that maid. Despite the differences in their respective biographies, the role suits her like a glove, to the point that it is difficult to visualize a Célestine devoid of the insolence, mischief and eroticism that the gaze of the actress, new star of French cinema, holds. since the success of The life of Adele. Seydoux did not attend the festival yesterday: she was being held in London, where she is filming the new installment of the James Bond saga.

The director boasts a delicious and irreproachable staging, in a story altered by several flashbacks and brief daydreams, with which we discover the inner life of the protagonist. If the story loses steam in a somewhat leaden final section, it is only because of its known (or foreseeable) outcome, which tells us about a past time that is not so far removed from the current one. In it, social, labor and gender inequality already predominates. And even anti-Semitism: the novel was written in the middle of the Dreyfus case. “For me, it is a story that happens at a precise moment, which I have tried to evoke in the most precise way possible, but with an idea in mind: it should produce an echo in what we know today,” Jacquot said yesterday. “For me, the labor, sexual and ideological relationships that we live in today originate at that time, just before the First World War. Modern anti-Semitism was invented in France during the Dreyfus affair. I was interested in making a film where the context of those years evoked what we know and live today. It is not at all an antiquarian film where I speak of a world that has disappeared. It is about our world in its early stages. ” Unfortunately, the Berlinale did not react with any enthusiasm to his proposal yesterday, confusing sobriety, intelligence and rigor with sheer mediocrity.