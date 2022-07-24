Volcanoes | A volcano erupted in Japan, sending rocks flying more than 2.5 kilometers away

The Sakurajima volcano is one of Japan’s most active and erupted again on Sunday evening.

in Japan the volcano called Sakurajima erupted in the evening local time on Sunday, says the Japan Meteorological Institute.

According to the Japanese media, there were no immediate reports of damage, reports the news agency AFP. However, the Japan Meteorological Institute has raised the warning level to the highest level of the five-stage warning system. According to it, residents of the nearby area should evacuate.

According to the Japanese public broadcasting company NHK, there have been reports of volcanic rocks flying 2.5 kilometers away.

Sakurajima is located in the southern part of Japan on the island of Kyushu. It is one of Japan’s most active volcanoes. In 2019, it erupted, spewing ash to a height of 5.5 kilometers.

Most of the population is on the other side of the bay around the volcano, but according to NHK, some residential areas within 3 kilometers of the volcano may have to be evacuated.

Kyodonews says that since Monday, the Japan Meteorological Institute has detected crustal movements that indicate volcanic activity.