Volcanoes A volcanic eruption on a Caribbean island caused the evacuation of a 10-kilometer-high cloud of ash and more than 4,000 people

Volcanic activity is expected to continue for weeks or even months on the island of Saint Vincent.

Saint Vincent the eruption of the La Soufrière volcano on Friday, which began on the island, has led to the evacuation of some 4,500 people from their homes.

Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves thought at the briefing that the damage was so extensive that it would not be safe to return to the area until months later. According to media reports, the island nation’s neighboring countries have promised to evacuate people to their territories using cruise ships.

The volcano was found to be active in December, when smoke and thunderstorms were reported. Early Friday morning local time, an explosive eruption of the mountain caused a cloud of ash and smoke that covered the darkness of the nearby village of Rose Hall, an eyewitness told the Reuters news agency.

Reuters interviewed by the Director of the Seismological Research Center of the University of West Indies Erouschilla Joseph according to La Soufrière, the eruptions continued throughout Friday. According to him, the activity of the mountain can last for weeks or even months.

According to the research center, the ash cloud caused by the eruption was at most 10 kilometers high. In addition to the island of Vincent, the smoke it produces impairs visibility in Barbados, Saint Lucia and Grenada. An ash cloud can cause flight delays or cancellations.

La Soufrière last caused problems for the islanders in 1979. At that time, the volcanic eruption was estimated to have caused $ 100 million in damage. The most devastating eruption on the mountain occurred in 1902, when more than a thousand people died in the natural disaster.