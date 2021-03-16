Volcanoes 40,000 earthquakes in less than three weeks in Iceland: sleep-stricken residents hope volcano is already erupting

In Iceland, volcanic eruptions occur on average every five years.

Ongoing the residents of the village of Grindavik, frustrated by the earthquakes, hope that the nearby Keilir volcano will erupt quickly.

The country has shaken in Iceland about 40,000 times in less than three weeks, according to Reuters.

About The Keilir volcano, 30 km from the capital Reykjavik, has not been active for 800 years. Now, however, earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 5 have been measured near the mountain, indicating that it is close to eruption.

“The situation in Grindavik is quite unpleasant. Everyone suffers from a lack of sleep because the earth moves all day and night – some earthquakes are bigger than others, ”says a resident of Grindavik. Rannveig Guðmundsdóttir To Reuters.

The eruption is expected to be quite small and is not likely to cause major damage. However, police have already closed roads near the mountain.

Iceland is the most volcanically active region in Europe. Volcanic eruptions occur on average every five years. The former was experienced in Holuhraun and lasted from August 2014 to February 2015. The volcano erupted in an uninhabited area in the south-east of Iceland.

Instead, in 2010, the eruption of Mount Eyjafjallajökull plunged a huge cloud of smoke and ash into the atmosphere, leading to the cancellation of more than a hundred thousand flights worldwide.