From: John Welte

A volcanic eruption south of Iceland’s capital Reykjavik is getting closer. An underground magma bulge has formed near the legendary Blue Lagoon.

Grindavik – On October 25th, swarms of earthquakes caused a volcano alarm in the small town of Grindavik on the Reykjanesskagi peninsula, southwest of the Icelandic capital Reykjavik. The quakes peaked on the evening of November 10, when a 15-kilometer-long tunnel of magma accumulated underground.

Volcanic eruption on Iceland is getting closer: “A new chapter has begun”

The port city of Grindavik, which has around 3,700 inhabitants and is around 50 kilometers from Reykjavik, was evacuated. The Blue Lagoon, which is very popular with tourists – a swimming paradise fed by volcanic thermal water – was also closed.

After the earthquake swarms temporarily subsided and residents were allowed to temporarily return to pick up personal items, the National Weather and Disaster Warning Service reported Veðurstofa Íslands on Friday (December 1st): “It can be said with some certainty that a new chapter has begun.”

An examination of data from GPS stations and satellite images had shown that “ground uplift” is taking place in the Svartsengi area, north of Grindavík. In Svartsegi area there is also the Blue Lagoon and a thermal power plant. In recent weeks, bulldozers have been used to build dams to protect the power plant from incoming lava.

Lava collects near the Blue Lagoon – Iceland expects a volcanic eruption soon

“It is believed that the magma that is now accumulating under Svartsengi and causing rapid and constant land uplift is feeding the magma tunnel that runs under Sýlingarfell and Hagafell,” Veðurstofa Íslands continued. “Seismic activity is now at its highest there, But it continues to decrease.” There are now significantly fewer and smaller earthquakes than in the last few weeks. On Friday night, 250 weak tremors were recorded along the magmatic vein. The day before there were 360 ​​earthquakes over the course of the day. On Friday night there were only 90. But that is not a sign of relaxation – quite the opposite.

“The eruption is still considered likely as the magma inflow continues,” it said. The weather service also reports that “the highest probability of an eruption is in the middle part of the dam between Hagafell and Sýlingarfell”. The power plant and the Blue Lagoon are located just one kilometer west of the line between these two locations.

The port of the Icelandic city is sinking

The Icelandic news portal RUV According to the report, the earthquake activity has also led to the deepening of the port of Grindavik. The change in depth is due to the effects of the earthquakes, port manager Sigurður Arnar Kristmundsson is quoted as saying. “The docks appear to have sunk 20 to 30 centimeters when we measured about 10 days ago, and then there is a possibility that, yes, the bottom has sunk accordingly.”

Loud volcanoes.net New sinkholes have formed in the urban area of ​​Grindavik, which can be traced back to collapsed cavities underground. Some of them are said to be 20 meters deep. New building plans were also created. The reason could be tectonic shifts. Iceland lies on the seam between the North American and Eurasian plates that are drifting apart – the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. Lava rises along this ridge, and in a few places, such as in Iceland, this ridge rises above the sea surface.

An impending volcanic eruption is not only feared in Iceland: signs of an impending eruption are also increasing in the Phlegraean Fields – a supervolcano in the south of Italy. Three new volcanoes have just been discovered beneath the surface of the sea off the waters of Sicily.