The Stromboli volcano in Italy is spewing more and more lava. Authorities are warning the population to remain particularly vigilant. The highest alert level is in effect.

Sicily – The Stromboli volcano has been particularly active in recent days. Huge clouds of ash are rising above the crater, and the Italian authorities declared the highest level of alert last week. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) reported on Monday (July 8) that the volcano is spewing more lava than in the days before.

Stromboli spews more lava than in previous days: “Situation will not be resolved quickly”

Stromboli, one of the most active volcanoes in Europe, is currently particularly active: pictures show glowing lava rocks falling into the sea, forming clouds of steam, like oRf reported, citing agencies. In recent days, large amounts of lava have flowed out of the crater, flowing into the sea and creating clouds of steam. Huge clouds of ash also rose above the more than 920-meter-high mountain, and the smoky mountains were even visible on satellite images.

Stromboli is one of the most active volcanoes. Right now, things are really rumbling again on the Mediterranean island. The authorities are alarmed. © Picture Alliance /INGV Vulcani

“The situation will not be resolved quickly, that is beyond doubt,” said INGV researcher Piergiorgio Scarlato in a report by the news agency Ansa on Monday on Italian radio. The northwest flank of the volcano, known as Sciara del Fuoco, has always needed a certain amount of time in the past to “return to a state of normal activity,” the expert continued.

Stromboli’s long eruption history: The most recent eruption was only a few years ago

Last week, the INGV detected a sudden increase in seismic activity on Stromboli. The authorities then called on the population to monitor the situation closely and follow the instructions of the civil protection service. Several hundred people live on the Mediterranean island of Stromboli, which lies between Sicily and mainland Italy. The volcano, which is almost 3,000 meters high from the seabed, attracts many tourists. However, due to the current situation, boat trips near the volcano and access to the beaches during the night are prohibited.

Surveillance and rescue forces have been reinforced. The Italian fire service has sent additional firefighting forces to the island as a preventive measure, as described on the Platform X announcedStromboli has been showing eruptive activity for about 200,000 years and is one of the few volcanoes in the world with “continuous activity,” reports the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. The strongest eruptions occurred in 1919, 1930, 2003 and twice in the summer of 2019. In 1930, three people died as a result of such an eruption. The island of Stromboli is part of the Aeolian Islands, also called the Lipari Islands, in the Sicily region of Italy.