– Today, the eruption of the La Palma volcano has lasted 89 days., surpassing the longest eruption since records are had, that of Tehuya in 1585.

– The volcanic tremor has “practically disappeared” since late Monday afternoon., as confirmed by the Pevolca technical director, Miguel Ángel Morcuende. However, caution is requested about the possible end of the eruption.

– “It does not emit lava, nor sulfur dioxide, nor does it register any sign of tremor or seismicity“, Assured this Tuesday sources from the National Geographic Institute (IGN), who consider it” unlikely “, although not entirely rulable, that the activity will resume.

– Hectares affected: the ground covered by lava flows already amounts to 1,195 hectares, without counting the areas buried by the layer of ash. The expansion of the deltas amounts to 58.02 hectares.