The volcanic eruption on the island of La Palma is gaining speed and volume. Sunday night reported the volcanic institute from the Caribbean that more lava is coming out of the volcano. In addition, the flows are moving faster than before. According to local media The north side of the volcano also collapsed on Sunday evening, shooting lava into the sky. After that collapse, the lava gained momentum. There are fears that more surrounding villages will be ravaged; previously, the Cumbre Vieja volcano has destroyed thousands of buildings.

Also read: On La Palma, the lava flow is now hitting the sea, why is it so dangerous?



Due to the threatening situation, some 6,000 residents of the island had to leave their homes. The Spanish government previously released 10 million euros for the reconstruction of affected homes, the construction of new homes and the replacement of destroyed household appliances. On Sunday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced a new financial support package of more than 200 million euros. That money is intended for the reconstruction of the Spanish island. The support funds go to infrastructure, agriculture and water supply, among other things. Sánchez also hopes to revive employment and tourism with the financial support.

On September 19, the Cumbre Vieja erupted, causing lava flows to spread over the surrounding area. Houses and banana plantations were destroyed as a result. The lava flows also spilled into the Atlantic Ocean, creating clouds of gas that may be harmful to public health. Authorities have urged residents to keep windows and doors closed. Experts point out that the volcanic eruption could continue for months.