Lava launched by the volcanic eruption that began on Sunday on the Spanish island of La Palma covers 103 hectares of land and has destroyed 166 homes and other real estate.

This calculation has been made by the European Union satellite emergency program Copernicus, which on Tuesday morning published an image taken by the Sentinel 2 satellite and which reflects the situation at 19.50 on Monday.

The technicians of the Canarias Pevolca Volcanic Risk Prevention Plan had calculated that the lava had destroyed a hundred houses but they had not been able to specify the number since they are, on many occasions, scattered houses.

The volcanic eruption on La Palma, an island that is part of the Atlantic archipelago of the Canary Islands, Spain, began last Sunday with two fissures about 200 meters apart, but on Monday night a new eruptive mouth emerged in the vicinity of the town of Tacande, in El Paso, which has forced evacuations to expand, reports 112.

Up to now people evacuated from their homes were around 5,500.

The lava advances on the houses. Photo Borja Suárez / Reuters

According to the information received by the steering committee of the Canary Islands Special Protection Plan against Volcanic Risk, the new mouth of the volcano has opened about 900 meters from the mainTherefore, the population has been asked to also move away from that place.

On Monday afternoon, the lava movement had slowed down, so it did not reach the sea as planned.

This reduction in lava movement was accompanied by a decrease in tremor, but technicians have warned that it does not mean a reduction in eruptive activity, especially considering that it is at the beginning of the volcanic event.

The opening last night of a new mouth of the eruption was accompanied by a 3.8 degree seismic movement located in Tazacorte, at zero depth.

Faced with the appearance of this new eruptive mouth, the island government of La Palma has determined the cclosure of several roads of the island.



Nothing stops the advance of the lava. Photo Desiree Martin / AFP

Lava rivers

The lava emerged on Sunday with force from the bowels of the island of La Palma in what is the first terrestrial eruption in the Canary Islands and Spain in the 21st century and in the last 50 years. It should be remembered that in 2011 there was an eruption on the island of El Hierro, which gave rise to the Tagoro volcano, but it was underwater. It did not have the spectacular nature of La Palma, with up to eight mouths of lava fountains that they expelled magmatic material to a height of up to 500 meters.

“A lava flow with an average height of six meters it literally eats houses, infrastructures, crops that he finds on his way to the coast of the Aridane valley “, said the president of the Cabildo, Mariano Hernández Zapata.

The president of the Canary Red Cross, Antonio Rico, was also pessimistic, calling it “true catastrophe” this natural disaster and has warned of the possibility of generating “a deterioration of coexistence” on the island of La Palma, due to the many neighbors who will see their normal activity interrupted for a time that is impossible to predict and who will “leave back “a good part of his history and his life.

With information from EFE

