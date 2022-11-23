The attention of volcanologists around the world is focused on the Kamchatka peninsula, in the far east of Russia, within the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, which is showing above normal volcanic and seismic activity.

According to the Russian state news agency Sputnik reported last Sunday, 20, the Shiveluch volcano, located in Kamchatka, has become very active, which indicates that it is preparing for a powerful eruption. The information was confirmed by the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of FEB RAS.

“The summit of the volcano is very hot. At night, the glow of the dome is seen on almost its entire surface. Incandescent avalanches with a temperature of 1,000º C come down the slopes, in addition to pyroclastic flows. Such a state of the dome is observed, as a rule, before a powerful eruption”, comments the director of the institute, Alexey Ozerov, quoted by the Russian agency.

According to scientists, the expectation is that pyroclastic flows (a cloud of gas and superheated particles) descend from the slopes of the volcano at high speed. Ash emissions and meltdowns are also likely to occur.

“The ash fall must occur in nearby areas. Lava rivers can travel distances of up to 20 km and block the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – Ust-Kamchatsk highway,” says the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology in the statement quoted by Sputnik.

Scientists recommend that no one stay within 15 km of the volcano, as the eruption could start at any time.

Shiveluch is one of the largest volcanoes on the Kamchatka Peninsula. there are three others in it, including the Old Shiveluch, the former caldera of the current active volcano, which reaches an altitude of 2,500 m. It is located at the intersection of the arcs of the Kuril-Kamchatka and Aleutian islands, at a distance of 50 km from the village of Klyuchi and 450 km from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.