Kamchatka volcano Shiveluch threw a new column of ash to a height of 10 kilometers

On the Shiveluch volcano, scientists recorded a new ash ejection, the pillar rose to a height of ten kilometers. This is reported on site Kamchatka Branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Before that, there was information that in the early morning Shiveluch threw ashes eight thousand meters away.

“April 12… 10:00 am (local time). The eruption of the Shiveluch volcano continues. According to satellite data, the height of the ash emission was about ten thousand meters above sea level.

Scientists also stressed that the ash plume from the volcano stretched for 350 kilometers.

On April 11, Russian aviation authorities reported that the eruption of one of Kamchatka’s largest volcanoes, Shiveluch, could pose a danger to domestic and international flights. The Federal Air Transport Agency also emphasized that the volcano’s emissions were assigned the maximum, red, hazard code on the scale of the International Civil Aviation Organization.

On the morning of April 11, the Shiveluch volcano erupted. The ash column reached a height of 20 kilometers. Within a radius of several tens of kilometers, the sky was covered with an ash cloud.