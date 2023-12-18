The volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanesis Peninsula is the fourth in the region in three years. Lava was sprayed meters high into the air and smoke spread over a large area. The nearby town of Grindavik, about 40 kilometers from the capital Reykjavik, is under threat.

Seismic activity

The eruption has caused a crack in the Earth's surface of at least 3.5 kilometers in length, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Institute (IMO). 100 to 200 cubic meters of lava rises every second. Authorities were prepared for the eruption as seismic activity had been measured for weeks. The almost 4,000 residents of Grindavik had therefore been evacuated weeks ago.

The eruption is causing delays at Reykjavik airport, although the airport remains open for the time being. A ban on flying drones has been announced. The police have raised the alert level and the army is also on standby. The population has been urged not to go near the affected area.

Thousands of small earthquakes have been recorded in the area since November, damaging roads and buildings in the fishing town. In November, the residents of the town were therefore evacuated as a precaution. An eruption took weeks to occur and was difficult to predict because the seismic activity seemed to decrease earlier.

The Reykjanes Peninsula is popular with tourists for its many geysers and hot springs.