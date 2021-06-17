Motorists may soon be able to buy cars powered by energy released by volcanoes. Two car manufacturers have indicated that they want to use the fuel in their cars.











The CEO of the Swedish supercar company Koenigsegg told Bloomberg that his company is researching the development of methanol, which is made from CO2 released from semi-active volcanoes. A few days earlier, Geely, the parent company of Volvo and Polestar, among others, also announced that it is continuing to test this fuel.

The technology, which originated in Iceland, actually captures the CO2 emitted by semi-active volcanoes and converts it into methanol. The fuel produces 90 percent less carbon emissions than fossil fuels and can be used not only in the cars of, for example, Koenigsegg and Geely, but also in ships that transport the fuel.

The Icelandic company Carbon Recycling International has already built a factory that captures CO2 from a semi-active volcano — emissions that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere — and uses it to make the fuel. The name of the volatile substance is Vulcanol. Geely has previously invested millions in the Icelandic company and is experimenting in China with, among other things, taxis that already run on this ‘volcano fuel’.

Watch our automotive and mobility videos below:

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.