The first images show the glow of a lava flow and thick clouds of smoke are also visible. The police informed the NHK channel that they have not yet received any reports about damage. The Japan Meteorological Service has upscaled the Sakurajima alert level from 3 to 5, the highest category.

That means that people who live near the volcano must take evacuation into account. Anyone staying in the risk area is advised to leave. Kagoshima, with a population of about 600,000 people, is not at risk for the time being.