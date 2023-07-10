Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Volcano erupts near Iceland’s capital

July 10, 2023
Volcano erupts near Iceland's capital

The eruption occurred near a small hill called Litli Hrutur.

A volcano erupted this Monday afternoon in Iceland, about 30 km from the capital, Reykjavik, announced the Icelandic Meteorological Institute.

The eruption occurred around 4:20 p.m. GMT near a small mountain called Litli Hrutur, a few kilometers from where, in 2021 and 2022, the last eruptions occurred on the Reykjanes peninsula, southwest of the capital, according to the meteorological institute. , IMO.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
AFP

