Volcano erupts near Iceland’s capital

Volcano (reference image).
The eruption occurred near a small hill called Litli Hrutur.
A volcano erupted this Monday afternoon in Iceland, about 30 km from the capital, Reykjavik, announced the Icelandic Meteorological Institute.
The eruption occurred around 4:20 p.m. GMT near a small mountain called Litli Hrutur, a few kilometers from where, in 2021 and 2022, the last eruptions occurred on the Reykjanes peninsula, southwest of the capital, according to the meteorological institute. , IMO.
Here we go again!
A volcano is erupting for the 3rd year in a row on the Reykjanes Peninsula, near Iceland’s capital Reykjavik. Today marks 323 days since the 2022 eruption ended. The interval between the eruptions of 2021 and 2022 was 319 days… #fagradalsfjall #Keilir pic.twitter.com/ynBRM4ikN7
— Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) July 10, 2023
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
AFP
