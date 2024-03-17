Icelandic meteorological service says “there are 3 active vents”, but that the intensity of the eruption has decreased

A volcano erupted on Saturday (16 March 2024) on the Reykjanes peninsula, in southern Iceland, according to the Icelandic weather service. This is the 4th time that the volcano has erupted since December. In November, earthquakes hit the region and caused cracks in buildings.

In a statement released this Sunday (17 March), the agency reported that the intensity of the eruption had decreased. “There are now 3 active vents in the eruptive fissure”, the text reads.

The country's meteorological service said the seismic activity “decreased significantly overnight”, coinciding “with a decrease in volcanic tremor”. The note says: “This development is very similar to the 3 previous eruptions”.

Agents are on site “monitoring the rate of lava advance, which has been slow and steady” since this Sunday morning (Mar 17).

See images published on social media:

The exact moment the fracture opens and yet another volcanic eruption begins on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland, this became the seventh eruption in almost 3 years. pic.twitter.com/hyNWCOoZox — Sacani (Space Today) – AKA Gordão Foguetes (@SpaceToday1) March 17, 2024

New Video March 16, 2024 – illuminated by molten lava erupting from a fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula, north of the evacuated town of Grindavik in western Iceland. pic.twitter.com/k3TOmfFn8n — Domenico (@AvatarDomy) March 17, 2024