





An erupting volcano near Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland, caught the attention of people who were close to the site and recorded the phenomenon.

Photos and videos on social media show the Fagradalsfjall volcano spewing lava fifteen kilometers from the country’s international airport.

The eruption began after an increase in earthquake activity in the region, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) reported. Mount Fagradalsfjall belongs to the Krysuvik volcanic system of the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwest Iceland, according to g1.

Iceland has 32 volcanic systems considered active, the most in all of Europe. The country frequently experiences earthquakes and high volcanic activity as the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates move in opposite directions.

⚡️The Fagradalsfjall volcano has awakened in Iceland. It is located just 30 km from Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland. Video from local media. pic.twitter.com/vs2hyT5H8D — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 4, 2022







