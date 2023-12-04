Home page World

From: John Welte

Press Split

The Marapi eruption is believed to have cost 23 people their lives. People were hit by ash. © Andri Mardiansyah – youtube/New Newspaper Today

The devastating eruption of the Marapi volcano may have killed at least 23 people. They may have made a fatal mistake.

Jakarta – The 2,891 meter high volcano Marapi (not to be confused with the well-known Merapi in Java) on the western Indonesian main island of Sumatra erupted on Sunday (December 3rd) with an ash cloud over three kilometers high. 75 hikers who had climbed the slopes of the giant volcano were surprised. There are currently six active volcanoes in Indonesia alone. So the Anak Krakatau spits ash and fire.

Indonesia: 11 dead and 12 missing after eruption of Marapi volcano – victim’s face marked

Eleven of the hikers were found dead on Monday (December 4th) and twelve are still missing. The hikers were hit by pyroclastic clouds, and some of the survivors suffered severe burns. A woman shows her face marked by the hot ash on YouTube (from second 13):

It is Zhafirah Zahrim F. (19), a student at the polytechnic college in the provincial capital Padang. She sent her mother a desperate cry for help via messenger when she was trapped by ash clouds at the volcano, the site reports france24.com. “Mom, this is Ife, this is my situation right now,” the woman called into the cell phone. Ife is her nickname. The 19-year-old student appeared traumatized, her face was burned and her hair was matted with thick gray ash. Like many other survivors, Ife also suffered broken bones. Her mother is happy that she survived, but doesn’t want to allow her to hike any more volcanoes.

The search for the missing people was suspended after another outbreak on Monday. 120 rescue workers were involved. West Sumatra Provincial Rescue Agency spokesperson Jodi Haryawan told ABC News: “It’s too dangerous if we continue searching now.”

Alert level prohibits climbing the Indonesian volcano – were forbidden routes taken?

The third highest of four alert levels has been in effect at Marapi since 2011. This level, which indicates above-average volcanic activity, prohibits climbers or villagers from entering the peak and any region within three kilometers. This is reported by Hendra Gunawan, head of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Risk Reduction. “This means there should be no climbing to the peak,” Gunawan said. Entering the volcano is only permitted outside the danger zone.

Gunawan continued: “But sometimes many of them broke these rules to satisfy their desire to continue climbing,” Hari Agustian, an official with the local search and rescue agency in the provincial capital, reported ABC News, all climbers had registered before the climb at two command posts or online through the Nature Conservation Authority of West Sumatra. However, it is possible that others could have taken forbidden routes or that residents could have been traveling in the forbidden zone.

Supervolcano causes fear and horror – these pictures show the most spectacular volcanic eruptions in Italy View photo series

There were no earthquakes to herald the eruption

What was disastrous for the hikers, according to Gunawan, was that Sunday’s eruption was not preceded by a significant increase in volcanic earthquakes. There were only three tremors between November 16 and Sunday. Volcanic eruptions are usually announced by swarms of earthquakes. “The eruption process is progressing quickly and the pressure center is very flat around the summit,” Gunawan continued. Since 2004, there have been regular eruptions at Marapi every two to four years. “Marapi eruptions always occur suddenly and are difficult to detect with equipment because the source is close to the surface,” the expert admitted ABC News.

Around 1,400 people live on the slopes of Marapi – the nearest villages are five to six kilometers from the summit. Around 250,000 people live within a radius of ten kilometers. The entire area was covered in tons of ash and the sun over the tropical island was darkened. Authorities distributed masks and urged residents to wear glasses to protect themselves from volcanic ash. The deadliest eruption of Marapi occurred in April 1979, killing 60 people.

The Pacific Fire Belt – the most dangerous region in the world

Sumatra and the other Indonesian islands lie on the Pacific Ring of Fire – a volcanic belt that also includes Japan, the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula and the entire west coast of America. Around two thirds of all current volcanic eruptions take place there and around 90 percent of the world’s earthquakes.

Another major eruption is expected in Indonesia at any time due to the six active volcanoes. Eruptions from the volcanoes there are also expected at any time in the Phlegraean fields in the south of Italy and in Iceland.