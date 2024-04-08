Killer lakes? Imagine yourself in front of a lake. The water is calm, the landscape idyllic, a scene that seems to promise serenity and peace. But beneath this quiet surface lies a secret that seems straight out of a science fiction story. Let's talk about three particular lakes: Nyos And Monoun in CameroonAnd Kivu which is located on the border between Congo and the Rwanda. What's so special about them? Sit comfortably, I'll tell you a fascinating story.

These aren't just any lakes; I am volcanic lakespositioned right above the craters of ancient volcanoes.

But it's not their volcanic past that makes them special, but rather what happens underground. Beneath these lakes lie immense pockets of magma which slowly they release gas, in particular carbon dioxide.

Now, you might be thinking: “So?“. Here's the beauty (or, rather, the terrible): this carbon dioxide can, under certain conditions, escape from the depths of the lake in a sort of invisible but lethal eruption. This phenomenonknown as limnic eruptioncan release so much gas that it suffocates any life in the vicinity – animalsplants, and yes, unfortunately also humans.

But wait, there is more. If you thought the worst thing that could happen was a huge cloud of CO2, you were wrong. These eruptions can also cause gigantic wavesreal lake tsunamiswhich add an additional layer of danger.

From disbelief to reality: The limnic eruption of Lake Nyos

You might ask yourself: “How is it possible? I had never heard of it!”. Yet, these catastrophes do not belong only to theory. In 1986the lake Nyos actually has experienced a limnic eruption which caused the death of thousands of people and animals, a tragic event that attracted the attention of the community scientific about these incredible phenomena but dangerous.

So, what do you think? The next time you find yourself in front of a lake, you will ask yourself: “What lies hidden in the depths of these still waters?”. Remember, nature always has surprises in store, some wonderful, others decidedly more disturbing.

#Volcanic #Lakes #Natural #Wonders #Death #Traps