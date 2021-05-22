Volcanic eruptions The Nyiragongo volcano erupts in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The last volcano erupted with devastating consequences in 2002. This time, the lava does not appear to be heading toward the nearby million city of Goma.

Nyiragongon the volcano began to erupt on Saturday in the Democratic Republic of Congo in Central Africa. According to a correspondent for the news agency AFP in the nearby city of Goma, the volcano spit red sparks and smoke into the sky.

The Nyiragongo volcano is located in the eastern part of the country, near the Rwandan border. It is one of the most active volcanoes in the world, according to Reuters.

Eruption caused panic in the neighboring city of Goma, with a population of two million. Some of the townspeople fled the spark with their belongings to the Rwandan border, Reuters reports.

According to AFP, Goma’s electricity was cut off and the city smelled of sulfur.

Volcano expert Dario Tedesco told Reuters that Goma did not appear to be in danger. According to him, lava seemed to flow east, in the direction of the Rwandan border.

The Nyiragongo, about three kilometers high, erupted last with devastating consequences in January 2002. At that time, 250 people died as a result of the eruption and the eastern side of Goma was almost completely covered in lava. The deadliest eruption occurred in 1977, killing more than 600 people.

Local authorities said they were monitoring the situation on Saturday.