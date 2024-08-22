Volcanic Eruptions | A volcano erupts in Iceland

Volcanic eruptions|The volcanic eruption began on Thursday evening.

Icelandic the volcano Sundhnúkur in the southwest erupts. The volcanic eruption started at Iceland’s state media company RÚV’s along on Thursday evening at around half past ten. The volcanic eruption was preceded by a strong earthquake. The area has been evacuated.

According to Reuters, lava and smoke are erupting from the volcano. The volcano in question erupts for the sixth time since December.

The most recent volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula ended on June 22 after 24 days.

A total of nine volcanic eruptions have occurred on the peninsula since 2021, which is why authorities have built barriers there to divert lava flows away from critical infrastructure, such as the Svartseng geothermal power plant. The popular tourist destination Blue Lagoon and the town of Grindavík are also located in the area.

About 30,000 people live on the peninsula, which is almost 8 percent of the country’s population. The capital Reykjavík is located next to it.