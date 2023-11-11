Home page World

Hundreds of earthquakes have been recorded in Iceland, including near the capital Reykjavik. Fears of a volcanic eruption are increasing.

Reykjavik – There have been thousands of earthquakes in Iceland in the past few days, and there are now fears of a volcanic eruption. According to the Icelandic Meteorological Agency IMO, this could happen “in a few days”. A state of emergency was therefore declared in the southwest of the country. There are dozens of active volcanoes on the island and an eruption could be devastating.

Series of earthquakes in Iceland – volcanic eruption likely within the next few days

Because of the ongoing series of severe earthquakes in Iceland, the authorities on the island are warning of even stronger quakes and a possible impending volcanic eruption. The tremors near the town of Grindavík could become even more violent and ultimately lead to an eruption, the Icelandic police said on Friday evening. As a precaution, the town was ordered to be evacuated. It is being checked whether the magma is approaching the earth’s surface. For the past three years there has been a volcanic eruption every year.

Because of the earthquakes and the threat of a volcanic eruption, tourist attractions such as the Blue Lagoon have already been closed. © Raul Moreno/dpa

According to its own information, the weather authority discovered an accumulation of magma about five kilometers below the earth’s surface. If the magma moves towards the surface, it could lead to a volcanic eruption. According to the Icelandic weather authority Vedurstofa, the current signs are comparable to the harbingers of the first eruption at the Fagradalsfjall volcano in 2021. The seismic activity is also similar to the eruption three years ago. The magma will probably reach the earth’s surface within the next few days.

Hundreds of earthquakes in Iceland – town near Reykjavik evacuated

On Friday, around 800 earthquakes were measured around three kilometers north of the 4,000-inhabitant town of Grindavik on the Reykjanes Peninsula. According to preliminary information from the weather authority, the strongest of these quakes had a magnitude of 5.2. Police closed a road connecting Grindavik that was damaged by the quakes. The police also declared a dangerous situation (hættustig). This level of warning system means authorities are seeing increasing danger and measures are being taken to ensure the safety of people in the area.

The town of Grindavik is located about 40 kilometers from the capital Reykjavik, where around 120,000 people live. The shock could still be felt there and on the southern coast of the country. According to the IMO, around 24,000 tremors have been measured on the Reykjanes Peninsula since the end of October. (kiba/dpa/afp)