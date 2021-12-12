The volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma is today on its 85th day. This gives it the title of longest eruption in the history of the Canary Island.











Until now, the eruption of the volcano Tehuya in the year 1585 with 84 days has been considered the longest in the history of the island in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of West Africa. There is no reliable data on past eruptions.

The activity of the still-unnamed volcano in the Cumbre Vieja volcano chain has declined somewhat in recent days, but volcanologists are afraid to say when the eruption could end.

Destruction

Since the volcano began erupting nearly three months ago, the more than 1,000-degree hot lava has destroyed nearly 2,900 homes and other buildings. About 1200 hectares were covered by a layer of lava meters thick. That is about 1700 football fields.

More than 7,000 residents had to be evacuated. The damage is estimated at more than 900 million euros.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: