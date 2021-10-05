fromPatrick Huljina conclude

The volcanic eruption on La Palma has already caused gigantic damage. Now the volcano becomes more active again, the lava flow towards the sea stronger.

La Palma – For the first time in over 50 years, the volcano on La Palma erupted again around two and a half weeks ago (on September 19th). More than 1000 buildings have been destroyed by the lava so far. Great damage has been done to the island’s agriculture and infrastructure. In addition, the volcano is now becoming more active again.

Volcanic eruption on La Palma: activity is increasing

The cone of the volcano in the Cumbre Vieja ridge has partially collapsed. The lava flow towards the sea has increased. The more than 1000 degrees hot rock flows downhill on the same path as before, reported the Spanish state TV broadcaster RTVE on Monday. Further evacuations were therefore initially not necessary.

More than 5500 people on La Palma had to leave their homes so far. Many of them are housed in hotels or with relatives. The chances of being able to return to their homes and towns at some point are almost zero. They are buried under a meter-thick layer of lava. In addition, there are major crop failures in the banana plantations, the most important product on the island. “Here you can see a lot of people crying all the time,” an older man told RTVE.

Volcanic eruption on La Palma: “There have never been such difficulties”

A week ago La Palma had been declared a disaster area. According to estimates by the regional government, the damage already amounts to several hundred million euros. The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced in Madrid an emergency program with aid payments amounting to 206 million euros.

The volcano has already spewed out 80 million cubic meters of lava – twice as much as when it erupted 50 years ago. And there is still no end in sight. “Never before in the known history of the island have there been such difficulties,” complained the regional head of government Ángel Víctor Torres.

The volcano on La Palma is becoming more active again. © Daniel Roca / dpa

Volcanic eruption on La Palma: Huge areas of ash and lava covered

Last Saturday (October 2nd) a new vent opened on the volcano. For the time being, however, there is no indication that areas that have previously been spared from the lava flows are in danger, said the Canary Islands Volcanological Institute (Involcan). The lava, which solidifies on contact with the sea water, has already formed a small peninsula of around 30 hectares on the west coast of La Palma. According to the European Copernicus earth surveillance system, the black, meter-thick layer of lava covers a total of 367 hectares.

The area affected by the ash rain is even larger: more than 3,300 hectares. It is actually not at all

Ash, but around small splinters of cold magma that the volcano has thrown into the air and that can be felt on the skin like small pinpricks, the newspaper reported La Vanguardia. Pictures and videos show streets and buildings that are completely covered by ash.

Last weekend there was positive news for around 3800 residents of directly affected areas such as Los Llanos, Tazacorte and El Paso. As the air quality improved, the curfew was lifted. They were allowed to leave their homes for the first time in days. The northeast wind blew most of the fumes from the volcanic eruption out to sea. (ph / dpa)

