Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Press Split

In Iceland, a volcano erupted on the Reykjanes Peninsula on Tuesday night. Footage shows the spectacular extent of the force of nature.

Reykjavik – Iceland quickly turned into the scene of a massive natural disaster late on Monday evening. On Tuesday night, Iceland's President Gudni Jóhannesson announced on social networks that an “eruption had begun” near the evacuated village of Grindavík – as experts had already feared, a local volcano had erupted. Special forces and onlookers then went to the scene of the event to capture the spectacle.

Volcanic eruption on Iceland: Coast guard films gigantic extent of destruction

The scenes look like something from an apocalyptic film: an Icelandic Coast Guard helicopter glides over burnt ground north of Grindavík, the sky is covered in thick clouds of smoke. Luminous magma continually shoots vertically upwards from a four-kilometer-long crack in the earth. At night, lava streams run through the landscape, which is otherwise covered in snow.

The aerial photos come from the Icelandic Coast Guard, which captured the extent of the volcanic eruption late Monday evening during an operation on the Reykjanes Peninsula. Since then, the video has been shared on social networks like X and tens of thousands of users have already seen it. Many are fascinated by the sight. “In a way it’s beautiful, but unfortunately it’s also deadly,” one woman commented on the video.

The Icelandic President also made it clear once again about the great danger posed by the volcanic eruption. “We don’t know how much damage [die Eruption] can do,” Jóhannesson warned on Facebook on Tuesday night. They are now relying on the country's scientists and civil defense. “Our priority remains to protect people's lives and we will also defend the infrastructure to the best of our ability,” he continued, appealing to civilians to adhere to official instructions.

Iceland's President warns civilians of danger – volcanic eruption attracts onlookers

Some onlookers didn't want to miss the natural disaster and at least filmed the volcanic eruption from a distance. Another video appears to show the eruption from a location further away that looks like an unevacuated city. Even from a distance, the massive clouds of smoke and the fire can be clearly seen. The owner did not disclose where the video was recorded.

According to weather experts, the volcanic eruption in Iceland appears to be stabilizing. “The strength of the eruption, which began about four hours ago, appears to be waning,” the Icelandic Meteorological Institute (IMO) wrote on its website on Tuesday morning. However, the fact that activity is already decreasing is not an indication of the duration of the eruption, but rather a sign that the eruption is stabilizing, it said.

Experts had been fearing a volcanic eruption in Iceland for weeks, and all safety precautions were taken. Among other things, the small fishing village of Grindavík on the affected peninsula had to be evacuated. According to the current status, the village has been spared so far, but the residents are not yet allowed to return to their homes. (nz with afp material)