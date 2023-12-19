Home page World

It was feared for a long time, now a volcano has erupted in Iceland. Pictures and videos show glowing lava pouring out of a four-kilometer-long crack.

Reykjavik – Things were rumbling underground in Iceland for weeks. Hundreds of earthquakes heralded a possible volcanic eruption. Now it was time. A volcano erupted on the Reykjanes Peninsula late Monday evening (December 18).

Volcanic eruption in Iceland: Four kilometer long crack near fishing village

As the Icelandic Meteorological Office announced, the eruption began north of the town of Grindavík. The town with thousands of residents, which also has an underground magma tunnel, was evacuated at the beginning of November. Huge cracks in the ground had indicated this.

The eruption was localized at the Sundhnjúka crater. The Icelandic broadcaster reported that numerous earthquakes preceded the magma eruption about an hour earlier RUV. Geophysicist Benedikt Ófeigsson had expected a longer warning time and therefore spoke to the broadcaster of a “worst case scenario”.

Initially, experts feared that the lava could reach the fishing village. However, the all-clear has now been given, geophysicist Björn Oddson told Civil Defense after a briefing RUV. “What we saw is a four kilometer long crack,” it continued. However, it is currently necessary to monitor whether this could expand further south.

Volcano erupts in Iceland: Pictures and videos show “dangerous moment”

Volcanologist Ármann Höskuldsson said that no lava is currently flowing towards the Grindavik geothermal power plant, which supplies electricity to the main airport in Keflavik and the region in the south. So the infrastructure is not in danger for the time being. Höskuldsson believes the eruption could last a week to 10 days.

It is not yet possible to predict how much damage the volcanic eruption will ultimately cause, wrote Iceland's President Gudni Jóhannesson on Tuesday night (December 19th). Facebook. He asked local people to follow all recommendations from emergency services “at this dangerous moment”.

Pictures and videos of the natural spectacle are already piling up on social media. The orange-red glowing lava fountain oozes out of an impressive crack and lights up the night sky. However, the police advised not to approach the volcano for safety reasons.

Series of earthquakes announces volcanic eruption in Iceland: fishing village evacuated for safety reasons

When the first earthquakes weeks ago suggested a possible volcanic eruption in Iceland, the fishing village of Grindavík was evacuated. Around 4,000 people were brought to safety. The Blue Lagoon tourist attraction, only around 40 kilometers southwest of the capital Reykjavik, was only reopened at the weekend after a temporary closure.

However, no visitors are said to have been here at the time of the eruption. The residents of Grindavík were recently able to enter their houses again during the day, but they were not allowed to return completely. Mount Etna in Italy recently erupted. Researchers also fear an eruption at another supervolcano near Naples. (kas/dpa)